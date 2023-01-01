Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

 

SotaRol 50th

5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab n Shrimp Sushi Burrito$11.90
Shrimp tempura, crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, tempura flakes, green onion, spicy SotaFire sauce
Shrimp Tempura Sushi Burrito$12.85
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, purple cabbage, spicy mayo
More about SotaRol 50th
Consumer pic

 

Andale Taqueria

7700 Nicollet Avenue, Richfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$11.99
FLOUR TORTILLA,RICE, BEANS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE, SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
More about Andale Taqueria
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Uptown

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Burrito$17.00
More about Lago Tacos - Uptown

