Shrimp burritos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about SotaRol 50th
SotaRol 50th
5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis
|Crab n Shrimp Sushi Burrito
|$11.90
Shrimp tempura, crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, tempura flakes, green onion, spicy SotaFire sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Sushi Burrito
|$12.85
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, purple cabbage, spicy mayo
More about Andale Taqueria
Andale Taqueria
7700 Nicollet Avenue, Richfield
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$11.99
FLOUR TORTILLA,RICE, BEANS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE, SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO