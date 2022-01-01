Shrimp curry in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Shrimp Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$16.95
More about Dancing Ganesha 2
Dancing Ganesha 2
8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park
|Shrimp curry
|$17.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
More about Thai Fusion
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|63. Curry Shrimp
|$14.99
Curry with fried eggs, shrimp, celery, bell pepper, carrot, onion, yellow curry sauce.