Shrimp fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
More about Pho Mai
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
|#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.95
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.25
Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|K3. Shrimp fried rice
|$10.00
egg, broccoli, carrots
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Shrimp Tropical Fried Rice
|$16.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.95
|Shrimp Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$16.95