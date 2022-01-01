Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Pho Mai image

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice$10.95
#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice$10.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.95
More about Pho Mai
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.25
Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
More about V Bistro
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
K3. Shrimp fried rice$10.00
egg, broccoli, carrots
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
More about Yumi Southdale
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tropical Fried Rice$16.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.95
Shrimp Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.80
Take Out Only
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Leche Cake

Vermicelli

Pad Thai

Club Sandwiches

Fajitas

Tomato Basil Soup

Rigatoni

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston