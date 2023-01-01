Shrimp rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Shrimp Roll
|$15.95
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
Khaluna -
4000 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Shrimp Rolls
|$16.00
shrimp roll, jicama, purple shiso, mint, cilantro, rice paper (DF)
**This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.
Contains gluten, egg and shellfish. (These cannot be removed)
Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, shrimp, wheat paper
|#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls
|$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper