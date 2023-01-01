Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

2020d8a6-442a-4473-a603-809ca1879f98 image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$15.95
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
Item pic

 

Khaluna -

4000 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls$16.00
shrimp roll, jicama, purple shiso, mint, cilantro, rice paper (DF)
**This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.
Contains gluten, egg and shellfish. (These cannot be removed)
More about Khaluna -
9cd86c15-2516-44e6-9181-ed2071e38c4c image

 

Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, shrimp, wheat paper
#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

