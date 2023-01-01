Shrimp spring rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, shrimp, wheat paper
Savoure - Vietnamese Eatery
601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214, Minneapolis
|Spring Rolls - Satay Shrimp
|$6.95
Satay shrimp, rice paper wrap, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots & daikon, and your choice of sauce.