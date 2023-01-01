Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

9cd86c15-2516-44e6-9181-ed2071e38c4c image

 

Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, shrimp, wheat paper
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
Item pic

 

Savoure - Vietnamese Eatery

601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Rolls - Satay Shrimp$6.95
Satay shrimp, rice paper wrap, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots & daikon, and your choice of sauce.
More about Savoure - Vietnamese Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Kindee Thai -

719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, Pickled Carrot, Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Vermicelli, Mint, Spicy Garlic Lime Sauce
More about Kindee Thai -

