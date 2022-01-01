Shrimp tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|SPICY SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.00
Spicy marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado crema sauce
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order )
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
|Seafood Taco Platter (serve 2) shrimp and fish 6 TACOS
|$30.00
|Seafood taco platter (serve 3-4) shrimp and fish 10 TACOS
|$44.00
10 tacos, corn tortilla, lettuce grill shrimp or fish, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chips and salsa
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$13.49
Flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with chipotle tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
More about Colita
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO
|$17.00
pickled jalapeños, cabbage, chili mayo, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Shrimp Taco Platter
|$13.55
Chipotle Marinated and grilled shrimp. Tacos on small double corn tortillas with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
|Taco Shrimp
|$3.75
Grilled, chipotle marinated shrimp on corn tortillas with lettuce, queso fresco, pico and avocado.
More about Lago Tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Firecracker Shrimp Taco
|$5.05
Sauteed Shrimp/szechuan sauce/sauteed onions and red peppers/nappa cabbage/queso frecso
More about Taberna
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas