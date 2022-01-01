Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY SHRIMP TACOS$15.00
Spicy marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado crema sauce
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caribbean Shrimp Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order )$15.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
Seafood Taco Platter (serve 2) shrimp and fish 6 TACOS$30.00
Seafood taco platter (serve 3-4) shrimp and fish 10 TACOS$44.00
10 tacos, corn tortilla, lettuce grill shrimp or fish, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chips and salsa
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Tacos$13.49
Flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with chipotle tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO$17.00
pickled jalapeños, cabbage, chili mayo, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
More about Colita
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Platter$13.55
Chipotle Marinated and grilled shrimp. Tacos on small double corn tortillas with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Shrimp$3.75
Grilled, chipotle marinated shrimp on corn tortillas with lettuce, queso fresco, pico and avocado.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$5.05
Sauteed Shrimp/szechuan sauce/sauteed onions and red peppers/nappa cabbage/queso frecso
More about Lago Tacos
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Taco$5.00
red tempura battered shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Carne Asada

Chilaquiles

Tortas

Nachos

Chicken Noodles

Bleu Burgers

Thai Coffee

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston