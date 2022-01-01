Shrimp tempura in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Okome House image

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$8.50
Shrimp Tempura Udon$16.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with 3 pieces of shrimp tempura, fish cake, seaweed and green onions.
More about Okome House
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura$19.95
Jumbo Shrimp
More about KIKU BISTRO
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.95
Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$9.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup$13.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
More about Yumi Southdale
TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO$17.00
pickled jalapeños, cabbage, chili mayo, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
More about Colita
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Taco$5.00
red tempura battered shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

