Shrimp tempura in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.50
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$16.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with 3 pieces of shrimp tempura, fish cake, seaweed and green onions.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Shrimp Tempura
|$19.95
Jumbo Shrimp
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$13.95
Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions
|Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
|$9.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
|Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup
|$13.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO
|$17.00
pickled jalapeños, cabbage, chili mayo, cilantro
-2 tacos per order