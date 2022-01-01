Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp toast in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp toast

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Toast$15.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
Restaurant banner

 

Great Wall Restaurant

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Shrimp Toast (4)$9.95
4 pieces
More about Great Wall Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Papaya Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Fish Sandwiches

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Chili

Grilled Chicken Salad

Boneless Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston