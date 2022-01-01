Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp toast in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Shrimp Toast
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shrimp toast
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Shrimp Toast
$15.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
Great Wall Restaurant
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
No reviews yet
Sesame Shrimp Toast (4)
$9.95
4 pieces
More about Great Wall Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Papaya Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Fish Sandwiches
Salmon
Egg Rolls
Chili
Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless Ribs
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(168 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston