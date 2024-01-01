Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shumai in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Shumai
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shumai
AMA Sushi
5033 France Ave S, Edina
No reviews yet
Shumai
$5.75
6 pieces. Steamed shrimp dumplings
More about AMA Sushi
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$10.95
Fried dumplings served with a sweet Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (4pc)
More about Yumi Southdale
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Veggie Tacos
Vanilla Ice Cream
Shrimp Curry
Seafood Salad
Salad Rolls
Tofu Soup
Vegetarian Pizza
Grilled Chicken Salad
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(229 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(190 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(210 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(239 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1238 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston