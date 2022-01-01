Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve singapore noodles

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Singapore Noodles$13.95
Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)$15.95
Vegetable Singapore Noodles$11.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Singapore Street Noodle🌶️$16.95
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

