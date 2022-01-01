Singapore noodles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve singapore noodles
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Beef Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
|Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)
|$15.95
|Vegetable Singapore Noodles
|$11.95
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)
|$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.