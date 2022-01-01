Skirt steaks in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about Longfellow Grill
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about Edina Grill
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about The Freehouse
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about The Lowry
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak$8.00
Choice of sauce
Zoo Siab Meal - Skirt Steak$18.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (GF)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

