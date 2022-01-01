Skirt steaks in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve skirt steaks
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade