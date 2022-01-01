Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Sliders$8.00
Three beef sliders topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss, & caramelized onions
Sliders Americana$8.00
Three beef sliders topped with 1000 island, cheddar, bacon, pickles, onion, & lettuce
More about Local Roots
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$7.00
Kids Hamburger Slider (No Cheese)$7.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Da-Belly Sliders (8pc)$30.00
Gujarati Peanut Dabeli, Red Cabbage, Onion and Apple Relish with a Choice of Aloo Masala or Butter Chicken
Da-Belly Sliders (CN)
Three Sliders with Red Cabbage and Apple Relish with a Vegetarian or Meat Choice
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

 

Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater

3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Duet$11.00
Two Granada Sliders with bacon, manchego cheese, arugula and Garlic aioli
More about Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Sliders$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Sliders$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
WhirlyBall Twin Cities image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WhirlyBall Twin Cities

2405 E Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Sliders$13.00
Trio of beef burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on brioche buns.
More about WhirlyBall Twin Cities
KIDS All Beef Burger Slider & A Side Of French Fries image

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS All Beef Burger Slider & A Side Of French Fries$12.99
Cap'n Munchkin Chicken Sliders$7.99
More about Chickies - Mall of America

