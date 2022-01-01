Sliders in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sliders
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Mushroom Swiss Sliders
|$8.00
Three beef sliders topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss, & caramelized onions
|Sliders Americana
|$8.00
Three beef sliders topped with 1000 island, cheddar, bacon, pickles, onion, & lettuce
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$7.00
|Kids Hamburger Slider (No Cheese)
|$7.00
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Da-Belly Sliders (8pc)
|$30.00
Gujarati Peanut Dabeli, Red Cabbage, Onion and Apple Relish with a Choice of Aloo Masala or Butter Chicken
|Da-Belly Sliders (CN)
Three Sliders with Red Cabbage and Apple Relish with a Vegetarian or Meat Choice
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Slider Duet
|$11.00
Two Granada Sliders with bacon, manchego cheese, arugula and Garlic aioli
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Pastrami Sliders
|$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|3 Sliders
|$11.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WhirlyBall Twin Cities
2405 E Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington
|Classic Sliders
|$13.00
Trio of beef burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on brioche buns.