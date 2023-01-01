Snapper in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve snapper
More about The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
2025 105th Avenue Northeast, Blaine
|Snapper Tacos
|$17.00
More about Kiku Bistro
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Kiku Bistro
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Red Snapper Nigiri
|$6.25
|Red Snapper Sashimi
|$6.50
More about The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis
|Arctic Char
|$30.00
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS - 5000 Hiawatha Ave
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS - 5000 Hiawatha Ave
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Seared Red Snapper
|$19.00
Bronzed res snapper, chipotle red pepper sauce, tomato, lemon basil aioli, arugula, pickled red onions & chives
|Snapper Tacos
|$17.00
Pico de gallo, chipotle red pepper sauce, pickled red onion, arugula, chives
All tacos come with tortilla chips and rojo salsa
|Snapper Bowl
|$18.00
All bowls have cauliflower seasoned rice, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, seasoned cucumbers, fresh avocado, pickled red onion & cilantro lime aioli