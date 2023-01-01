Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve snapper

The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast

2025 105th Avenue Northeast, Blaine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Snapper Tacos$17.00
More about The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Snapper Nigiri$6.25
Red Snapper Sashimi$6.50
More about Kiku Bistro
The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arctic Char$30.00
More about The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS - 5000 Hiawatha Ave

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Red Snapper$19.00
Bronzed res snapper, chipotle red pepper sauce, tomato, lemon basil aioli, arugula, pickled red onions & chives
Snapper Tacos$17.00
Pico de gallo, chipotle red pepper sauce, pickled red onion, arugula, chives
All tacos come with tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Snapper Bowl$18.00
All bowls have cauliflower seasoned rice, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, seasoned cucumbers, fresh avocado, pickled red onion & cilantro lime aioli
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS - 5000 Hiawatha Ave

