Soft shell crabs in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Minneapolis restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
AMA Sushi
5033 France Ave S, Edina
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Spider Roll
$7.20
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and tobiko
More about AMA Sushi
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab
$11.95
Light tempura fried with ponzu sauce and scallions
More about Yumi Southdale
