Soft shell crabs in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

AMA Sushi

5033 France Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Spider Roll$7.20
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and tobiko
More about AMA Sushi
Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$11.95
Light tempura fried with ponzu sauce and scallions
More about Yumi Southdale

