Sorbet in Minneapolis

Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Mango Sorbet (Pint)
|$10.99
|Lemon Sorbet (Pint)
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Victor's 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|MOJITO SORBET
|$6.95
Pucker up for this tart, refreshingly light sorbet with lots of lime & traces of mint & rum. A perfect dessert when you think you're too full ... you're not! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
Bliss Acai - 8318 Hwy 7
8318 Hwy 7, St Louis Park
|Cherry Sorbet Parfait
|$5.99