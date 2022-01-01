Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sorbet

Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sorbet (Pint)$10.99
Lemon Sorbet (Pint)$10.99
More about Johnny Boy's
Victors 1959 Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Victor's 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOJITO SORBET$6.95
Pucker up for this tart, refreshingly light sorbet with lots of lime & traces of mint & rum. A perfect dessert when you think you're too full ... you're not! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
More about Victor's 1959 Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Bliss Acai - 8318 Hwy 7

8318 Hwy 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Sorbet Parfait$5.99
More about Bliss Acai - 8318 Hwy 7
Item pic

 

ie | Italian Eatery

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
un dito: GELATO & SORBET$9.00
Proud to announce we are now featuring our little brother UN DITO house-made gelato and sorbet. Selection varies daily and with the seasons! SERVED BY THE PINT (serves 3-4)
More about ie | Italian Eatery

