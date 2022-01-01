Souvlaki in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Side Steak Souvlaki
|$2.99
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Souvlaki Chicken Kebob
|$19.00
two marinated, char-broiled chicken kebobs, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread
|Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
|$10.00
marinated pork kebob, char-broiled, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
|Side Chicken Souvlaki
|$7.00
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Beef Souvlaki Pita
|$10.00
Grilled fresh beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
|Chicken Souvlaki Plate
|$14.00
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.