Souvlaki in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve souvlaki

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Steak Souvlaki$2.99
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Souvlaki Chicken Kebob$19.00
two marinated, char-broiled chicken kebobs, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich$10.00
marinated pork kebob, char-broiled, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
Side Chicken Souvlaki$7.00
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Chicken Souvlaki Plate image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Souvlaki Pita$10.00
Grilled fresh beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$14.00
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway

