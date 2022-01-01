Spaghetti in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Spaghetti Sugo Betti
|$9.00
V | Spaghetti tossed with our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$9.00
V | Spaghetti tossed with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$11.00
Classic spaghetti pasta served with three meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Kids Spaghetti
|$8.98
Kids size spaghetti comes with a choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce.
Add meatballs or chicken for $1.
|Spaghetti Entree
|$10.98
Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
|Spaghetti Meatball Calzone
|$10.98
spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza & meat sauce.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
|KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts
|$17.00
Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free
|Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster
|$37.00
Fresh spaghetti made with semolina flour smoked in-house with cherry wood. Tossed with shallots caramelized in brown butter, lobster, Grana Padano cheese, and chili flake.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$21.00
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Spaghetti
|$8.99
|Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
|$10.50
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$5.50
Includes a slice of Garlic Bread and a Kids Drink
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.99
Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$26.00
House red sauce, house meatballs pecorino romano
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree
|$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Spaghetti Allo Scoglio
|$22.99
Spaghetti noodles tossed with mussles, calamari, shrimp, scallops, garlic, onions, basil and parsley in a tomato white wine broth.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
|Family Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$52.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Vegetarian Spaghetti
|$23.00
Marinara, Basil, Garlic, Serrano
|Vegan Spaghetti
|$15.00
Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Serrano
|Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster
|$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
|$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with pancetta, pecorino Romano, egg, cream, black pepper
|SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE
|$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with pecorino Romano, cream, black pepper / V
|SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO
|$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with garlic, extra virgin olive oil / VEGAN