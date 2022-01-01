Spaghetti in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Sugo Betti$9.00
V | Spaghetti tossed with our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.
Spaghetti Pomodoro$9.00
V | Spaghetti tossed with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.00
Classic spaghetti pasta served with three meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$8.98
Kids size spaghetti comes with a choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce.
Add meatballs or chicken for $1.
Spaghetti Entree$10.98
Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Spaghetti Meatball Calzone$10.98
spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza & meat sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
More about Red Rabbit
Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts$17.00
Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free
Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster$37.00
Fresh spaghetti made with semolina flour smoked in-house with cherry wood. Tossed with shallots caramelized in brown butter, lobster, Grana Padano cheese, and chili flake.
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$10.50
Kid's Spaghetti$5.50
Includes a slice of Garlic Bread and a Kids Drink
More about Carbone's Pizza
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.99
Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
More about Fireside Foundry
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$26.00
House red sauce, house meatballs pecorino romano
More about EaTo
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Allo Scoglio$22.99
Spaghetti noodles tossed with mussles, calamari, shrimp, scallops, garlic, onions, basil and parsley in a tomato white wine broth.
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
Family Spaghetti and Meatballs$52.00
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Spaghetti$23.00
Marinara, Basil, Garlic, Serrano
Vegan Spaghetti$15.00
Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Serrano
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
More about Martina
17. SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with pancetta, pecorino Romano, egg, cream, black pepper
SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with pecorino Romano, cream, black pepper / V
SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with garlic, extra virgin olive oil / VEGAN
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
SPAGHETTI image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI$14.00
Pomodoro, grana padano, basil
More about ie & un dito

