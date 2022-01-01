Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.00
Classic spaghetti pasta served with three meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs$44.00
Serves 4 | Classic spaghetti pasta served with 12 meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.00
Spaghetti topped with two meatballs, Sugo Betti sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.
*meatballs contain dairy, gluten, and pork.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatball Calzone$10.98
spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza & meat sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
More about Red Rabbit
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.99
Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast
More about Fireside Foundry
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$26.00
House red sauce, house meatballs pecorino romano
More about EaTo
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Spaghetti and Meatballs$52.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Spaghetti topped with our house baked Italian sausage, garlic, onions, peppers, and marinara sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa’s

