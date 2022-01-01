Spaghetti and meatballs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$11.00
Classic spaghetti pasta served with three meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
|Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$44.00
Serves 4 | Classic spaghetti pasta served with 12 meatballs and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$7.00
Spaghetti topped with two meatballs, Sugo Betti sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.
*meatballs contain dairy, gluten, and pork.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Spaghetti Meatball Calzone
|$10.98
spaghetti and meatballs stuffed with parmesan, mozzarella cheese, signature pizza & meat sauce.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree
|$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
|KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.99
Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$26.00
House red sauce, house meatballs pecorino romano
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Entree
|$12.98
Spaghetti and meatballs, with your choice of meat sauce or marinara, and sprinkled with parmesan.