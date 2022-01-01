Spicy noodles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Naviya's Thai Kitchen
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#50 Spicy noodles
|$19.00
Thin rice noodles, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, cauliﬂower, garlic, basil
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|11. Spicy Noodles
Stir fried noodles enhanced with onions, tomatoes, red hot chili sauce and holy basil leaves.
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)
|$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.