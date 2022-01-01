Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#50 Spicy noodles$19.00
Thin rice noodles, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, cauliﬂower, garlic, basil
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
11. Spicy Noodles
Stir fried noodles enhanced with onions, tomatoes, red hot chili sauce and holy basil leaves.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#61 Spicy Noodles
Rice noodles enhanced with Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Topped
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

