Spinach and artichoke dip in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Carbone's Pizza image

 

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asiago Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Warm creamy mixture of spinach and artichokes, served with sliced ciabatta bread.
More about Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach-Artichoke Dip$4.69
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.99
Rich, cheesy spinach artichoke dip accompanied with Parmesan breadsticks ready to eat or bake at home
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
Chopped spinach, and Artichokes mixed together with Cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, garlic, and spices. Baked to perfection. Served with our homemade focaccia.
More about Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
fresh spinach & artichokes, 5 cheese blend, served w/ carrots, celery, & garlic infused toasted ciabatta
More about Day Block Brewing Company

