Spinach and artichoke dip in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Asiago Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Warm creamy mixture of spinach and artichokes, served with sliced ciabatta bread.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Spinach-Artichoke Dip
|$4.69
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.99
Rich, cheesy spinach artichoke dip accompanied with Parmesan breadsticks ready to eat or bake at home
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
Chopped spinach, and Artichokes mixed together with Cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, garlic, and spices. Baked to perfection. Served with our homemade focaccia.