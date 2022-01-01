Steak bowls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak bowls
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Steak Bowl*
|$8.59
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak Bowl
|$14.79
Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$14.79
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream