Steak burgers in Minneapolis

Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
Smith & Porter Steakhouse
428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis
|S&P Burger 8oz Signature Blend with Smoked Bacon, Crispy Shallots, White Cheddar and S&P Steak Sauce
|$20.00
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Foie Burger- Steak Burger, Gruyere, Mushrooms, Onions, Foie Gras, Dijonnaise, Frites
|$22.00