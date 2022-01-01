Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

large platter steak sandwich$120.00
8 pieces, w/ arugula & red pepper aioli on focaccia
steak sandwich$15.95
grilled beef tenderloin, red pepper aioli & arugula on herb focaccia
steak sandwich box lunch$18.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

Somali Steak Sandwich$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
More about Afro Deli & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced London Broil sautéed with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions & provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Steak Sandwich$12.00
More about Local Roots
Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

Steak Sandwich$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis

