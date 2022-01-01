Steak sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|large platter steak sandwich
|$120.00
8 pieces, w/ arugula & red pepper aioli on focaccia
|steak sandwich
|$15.95
grilled beef tenderloin, red pepper aioli & arugula on herb focaccia
|steak sandwich box lunch
|$18.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Thinly sliced London Broil sautéed with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions & provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots
|$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat