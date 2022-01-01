Steak tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak tacos
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.00
Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco carne asada (steak)
|$3.25
|Taco Carne Asada -steak
|$3.25
Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
|Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak
|$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
|Steak Taco
|$4.95
Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/sour cream
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
|$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas