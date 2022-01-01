Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak tacos

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK TACOS$15.00
Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo
More about The Loop - MPLS
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco carne asada (steak)$3.25
Taco Carne Asada -steak$3.25
Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
Steak Taco$4.95
Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/sour cream
More about Lago Tacos
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Taco$5.00
grilled steak, refried beans, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

