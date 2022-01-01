Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve steamed rice

Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Miyabi Grill
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$1.95
Short grain rice
More about Yumi Southdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Mussels

Thai Coffee

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Calamari

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Thai Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston