Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Steamed Rice
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steamed rice
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$2.50
More about Miyabi Grill
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$1.95
Short grain rice
More about Yumi Southdale
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Mussels
Thai Coffee
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Calamari
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Cappuccino
Thai Fried Rice
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston