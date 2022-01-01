Stew in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve stew
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Rg Veggie Stew
|$8.49
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
|Lg Veggie Stew
|$10.99
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Black Lentil Stew
|$12.00
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Gosht Kundan Kaliyan (Goat Stew) (GF) (CN)
|$26.00
Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust.
|Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) (GF) (DF)
|$24.00
Boneless Cubes Of Lamb Meat & Lamb Chops Are Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Caramelized Onions Into A Stew Curry Dish Seasoned With Other Spices.
Fun Fact - Rogan Josh originated in Persia. In Persian, the name implies a stew of meat cooked in butter (Rogan means clarified butter in Persian) at an intense heat (josh means hot). In India, this dish became a staple in Kasmir given the Mountains and cold snowy conditions.
|Chicken Chettinad Stew (GF) (DF)
|$20.00
Boneless Tender Chicken Cubes Are Cooked With Pepper, Select Spices & Finished With Coconut Cream. Chettinad Represents Popular Stew From Southern Indian City Of Chennai.
1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis
|Reg Veggie Stew
|$8.49
