Stew in Minneapolis

Boneless Cubes Of Lamb Meat & Lamb Chops Are Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Caramelized Onions Into A Stew Curry Dish Seasoned With Other Spices.

Fun Fact - Rogan Josh originated in Persia. In Persian, the name implies a stew of meat cooked in butter (Rogan means clarified butter in Persian) at an intense heat (josh means hot). In India, this dish became a staple in Kasmir given the Mountains and cold snowy conditions.

