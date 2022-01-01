Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rg Veggie Stew$8.49
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
Lg Veggie Stew$10.99
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Black Lentil Stew$12.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gosht Kundan Kaliyan (Goat Stew) (GF) (CN)$26.00
Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust.
Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) (GF) (DF)$24.00
Boneless Cubes Of Lamb Meat & Lamb Chops Are Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Caramelized Onions Into A Stew Curry Dish Seasoned With Other Spices.
Fun Fact - Rogan Josh originated in Persia. In Persian, the name implies a stew of meat cooked in butter (Rogan means clarified butter in Persian) at an intense heat (josh means hot). In India, this dish became a staple in Kasmir given the Mountains and cold snowy conditions.
Chicken Chettinad Stew (GF) (DF)$20.00
Boneless Tender Chicken Cubes Are Cooked With Pepper, Select Spices & Finished With Coconut Cream. Chettinad Represents Popular Stew From Southern Indian City Of Chennai.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reg Veggie Stew$8.49
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Seafood Stew$27.00
mussels, shrimp, scallops, salmon, red curry broth, jasmine rice, thai basil, scallions, peanuts
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

