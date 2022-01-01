Sundaes in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$10.50
Fudge Sundae$9.00
ice cream sundae topped with fudge, sprinkles and/or peanuts, and any additional toppings that you'd like
The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Donana Split Sundae$15.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sundaes$4.95
The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$10.00
Fudge brownie baked with layers of chocolate chip cookie dough and oreo cookies. Served warm with cookies and cream, chocolate cookie dough and almond fudge ice cream. Topped with whipped creme and house-made hot fudge
Mini Loopy Brownie Sundae$5.00
Our Loopy Brownie Sunday but with only half the brownie and only one scoop of vanilla ice cream. Perfect for NOT sharing!
TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Churro Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
Churros, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Whipped Cream and of course a Cherry on Top!
