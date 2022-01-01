Sundaes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sundaes
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Brownie Sundae
|$10.50
|Fudge Sundae
|$9.00
ice cream sundae topped with fudge, sprinkles and/or peanuts, and any additional toppings that you'd like
The Test Kitchen
825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Donana Split Sundae
|$15.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Sundaes
|$4.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Brownie Sundae
|$10.00
Fudge brownie baked with layers of chocolate chip cookie dough and oreo cookies. Served warm with cookies and cream, chocolate cookie dough and almond fudge ice cream. Topped with whipped creme and house-made hot fudge
|Mini Loopy Brownie Sundae
|$5.00
Our Loopy Brownie Sunday but with only half the brownie and only one scoop of vanilla ice cream. Perfect for NOT sharing!