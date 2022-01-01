Sweet potato fries in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.74
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Sweet Potato Fry Basket
|$8.00
Large portion of our sweet potato fries served with a side of our signature toasted marshmallow dip.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$8.00
Chipotle sour cream
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
With a hint of cinnamon. Served with roasted garlic mayo.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
|Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Chipotle sour cream
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
|Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Sweet potato Fries
|$6.00
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.99
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
|Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
|Sweet Potato Fry Basket
|$7.00