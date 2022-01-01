Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
More about My Burger Skyway
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Eggy's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.74
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$8.00
Large portion of our sweet potato fries served with a side of our signature toasted marshmallow dip.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
Chipotle sour cream
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
With a hint of cinnamon. Served with roasted garlic mayo.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
c3f05166-d7a9-4ff4-a03f-11087087b776 image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
More about My Burger Richfield
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about Edina Grill
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Chipotle sour cream
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about The Freehouse
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.49
More about Slim’s
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet potato Fries$6.00
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
More about My Burger Uptown
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about The Lowry
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$7.00
More about The Block Food + Drink
Item pic

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Chickies - Mall of America

