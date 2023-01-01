Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato tempura rolls in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls
Minneapolis restaurants that serve sweet potato tempura rolls
SotaRol 50th
5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
$6.50
More about SotaRol 50th
Sato Sushi & American Fusion
4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll (6 piece)
$9.00
More about Sato Sushi & American Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Pad See
Meatball Subs
Cheesecake
Apple Salad
Italian Subs
Pierogies
Ceviche
Philly Cheesesteaks
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(219 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(247 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(237 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1199 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston