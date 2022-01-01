Tamales in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tamales
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Tamale
|$4.99
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Tamale
|#5 Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco
|$12.99
Your choice of a chicken or pork tamale, your choice of taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato, and your choice of enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.