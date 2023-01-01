Tandoori in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tandoori
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)
|$6.00
|Tandoori Stuffed Chicken Breast (GF)
|$24.00
Chicken Breast Stuffed With Sautéed Seasoned Minced Chicken. Served With Tamarind Tossed Baby Round Potatoes, Flaky Naan Bread & Creamy Mint Gel Dip.
|Blackened Chicken Tandoori (GF)
|$16.00
Chicken Marinated With Edible Charcoal, Yogurt, Our Secret Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served On Eggplant Mash With Pops Of Beetroot Gel. (GF)
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Chicken Tandoori
|$13.95
Whole chicken leg marinated overnight in yogurt and spices, cooked on skewers in clay oven.
|Whole Tandoori Chicken
|$13.95
Whole Chicken marinated with special spices and grilled to perfection.
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.00
marinated chicken leg quarter in yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$21.00
shrimps marinated in a yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven