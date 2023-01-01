Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)$6.00
Tandoori Stuffed Chicken Breast (GF)$24.00
Chicken Breast Stuffed With Sautéed Seasoned Minced Chicken. Served With Tamarind Tossed Baby Round Potatoes, Flaky Naan Bread & Creamy Mint Gel Dip.
Blackened Chicken Tandoori (GF)$16.00
Chicken Marinated With Edible Charcoal, Yogurt, Our Secret Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served On Eggplant Mash With Pops Of Beetroot Gel. (GF)
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tandoori$13.95
Whole chicken leg marinated overnight in yogurt and spices, cooked on skewers in clay oven.
Whole Tandoori Chicken$13.95
Whole Chicken marinated with special spices and grilled to perfection.
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$17.00
marinated chicken leg quarter in yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Shrimp$21.00
shrimps marinated in a yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven
Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Shrimp$21.00
Tandoori Chicken$17.00
Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

