Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Main pic

 

SotaRol 50th

5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.65
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli and carrots, sweet teriyaki sauce, herb mix
More about SotaRol 50th
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl (GF)$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse - Plymouth

220 Carlson Pkwy N, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
More about Northern Taphouse - Plymouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Shrimp Tempura

Edamame

Lobster Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Stew

Nigiri

Pork Ribs

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston