Teriyaki bowls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
SotaRol 50th
5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.65
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli and carrots, sweet teriyaki sauce, herb mix
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl (GF)
|$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
Northern Taphouse - Plymouth
220 Carlson Pkwy N, Plymouth
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.
|$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
