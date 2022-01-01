Thai fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about moto-i
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$11.50
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce
add protein | 2
add shrimp | 3
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#61 Thai Style Fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, broccoli, yellow onion, carrot, garlic, green onion, egg
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|12. Thai Fried Rice
Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs
|12B. Thai Curry Fried Rice
Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Amazing Thai Fried Rice
|$24.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, bean sprout, sweet peas, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops. Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, tomato and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#55 Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with black soy sauce, egg, spices & green onions. Tomato & sliced cucumber
More about Thai Fusion
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice
|$13.99
Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber