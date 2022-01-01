Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve thai fried rice

THAI FRIED RICE image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI FRIED RICE$11.50
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce
add protein | 2
add shrimp | 3
More about moto-i
Item pic

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#61 Thai Style Fried Rice$17.00
Rice, broccoli, yellow onion, carrot, garlic, green onion, egg
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12. Thai Fried Rice
Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs
12B. Thai Curry Fried Rice
Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Amazing Thai Fried Rice$24.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, bean sprout, sweet peas, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops. Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, tomato and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
#55 Thai Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with black soy sauce, egg, spices & green onions. Tomato & sliced cucumber
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice$13.99
Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber
More about Thai Fusion

