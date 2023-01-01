Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Boneless chicken grilled in tandoor and simmered with tomatoes to a light creamy sauce.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicen tikka masala$18.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
lamb tikka masala$20.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onionand bell peppers
veg tikka masala$16.00
vegetables prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek, onions, bell pepper
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
veg tikka masala$16.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
beef tikka masala$17.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
Shrimp tikka masala$20.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

Map

