Tikka masala in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tikka masala
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Boneless chicken grilled in tandoor and simmered with tomatoes to a light creamy sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|chicen tikka masala
|$18.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
|lamb tikka masala
|$20.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onionand bell peppers
|veg tikka masala
|$16.00
vegetables prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek, onions, bell pepper
Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7
8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park
|veg tikka masala
|$16.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
|beef tikka masala
|$17.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
|Shrimp tikka masala
|$20.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes