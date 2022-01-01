Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$3.79
Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Housemade with layers of espresso soaked lady fingers and marsala cream then cocoa dusted
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$3.50
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Tiramisu Slice$7.25
Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Broders' Pork & Piccata image

 

Terzo 2

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU CUP$5.00
espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa
More about Terzo 2
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$13.00
Vanilla sponge cake drizzled with coffee syrup, layered with a mascarpone filling and chocolate shavings.
More about Bar La Grassa
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.75
More about Carbone's Pizza
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Tiramisu Slice$6.75
Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu | Bottle$20.00
Pastry Cart Series: Tiramisu
Imperial Pastry Stout
ABV: 12%
Imperial Stout brewed with milk sugar, chocolate, orange, and lady fingers. Conditioned on cacao nibs, coffee, dark rum soaked American oak staves, and vanilla beans from Madagascar & Tahiti. (contains lactose)
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.99
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
topped with cocoa powder
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$8.00
Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso, Marsala / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN TEA TIRAMISU$9.00
HOUSE-MADE GREEN TEA TIRAMISU: matcha-soaked lady fingers, mascapone, matcha powder (no alcohol, contains raw egg* ) *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.99
More about Pizzeria Lucca
4d0de8ee-0357-4ff8-804d-fa57770870e7 image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU$10.00
Irish Cream, lady fingers, espresso
More about ie & un dito

