Tiramisu in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tiramisu
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Tiramisu
|$3.79
Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Housemade with layers of espresso soaked lady fingers and marsala cream then cocoa dusted
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Coffee Tiramisu Slice
|$7.25
Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.
Terzo 2
2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|TIRAMISU CUP
|$5.00
espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Tiramisu
|$13.00
Vanilla sponge cake drizzled with coffee syrup, layered with a mascarpone filling and chocolate shavings.
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Coffee Tiramisu Slice
|$6.75
Classic Tiramisu coffee cake. Served chilled.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Tiramisu | Bottle
|$20.00
Pastry Cart Series: Tiramisu
Imperial Pastry Stout
ABV: 12%
Imperial Stout brewed with milk sugar, chocolate, orange, and lady fingers. Conditioned on cacao nibs, coffee, dark rum soaked American oak staves, and vanilla beans from Madagascar & Tahiti. (contains lactose)
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
topped with cocoa powder
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|TIRAMISU
|$8.00
Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso, Marsala / V
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|GREEN TEA TIRAMISU
|$9.00
HOUSE-MADE GREEN TEA TIRAMISU: matcha-soaked lady fingers, mascapone, matcha powder (no alcohol, contains raw egg* ) *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.