Tomato basil soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$12.00
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.50
Served with grilled cheese croutons. (V)
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$8.00
Basil oil, grana padano
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
croutons, basil oil
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup (BOWL)
|$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 16 oz.
|Tomato Basil Soup (CUP)
|$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 8 oz.