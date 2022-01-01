Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$5.50
Served with grilled cheese croutons. (V)
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$8.00
Basil oil, grana padano
More about ie & un dito
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup
croutons, basil oil
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup (BOWL)$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 16 oz.
Tomato Basil Soup (CUP)$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 8 oz.
More about Hell's Cafeteria

