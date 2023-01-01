Tomato salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato salad
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Tomato Cucumber Salad
|$13.50
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, quartered artichoke, marinated chickpeas & feta cheese tossed in our Honey citronette over mixed greens
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad with Greens, Mustard Vinaigrette, Green Beans, Potatoes, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers, & Eggs
|$19.00
Vitali's Nosh - 3630 Phillips Parkway
3630 Phillips Parkway, Minneapolis
|Tomato Avocado Salad
|$0.00
Avocado, tomatoes and onion with homemade pesto dressing on the side.
Toma Mojo Grill Richfield - 1700 East 66th Street
1700 East 66th Street, Richfield
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$2.79
Cucumbers and tomatoes with parsley, mint and lemon.
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|FRIED GREEN TOMATO SALAD.
|$17.00
house buttermilk ranch, sweet herbs, watercress, apple cider vinegar, guajillo
Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$11.00
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
|Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$5.50
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)