Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Cucumber Salad$13.50
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, quartered artichoke, marinated chickpeas & feta cheese tossed in our Honey citronette over mixed greens
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad with Greens, Mustard Vinaigrette, Green Beans, Potatoes, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers, & Eggs$19.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Main pic

 

Vitali's Nosh - 3630 Phillips Parkway

3630 Phillips Parkway, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Avocado Salad$0.00
Avocado, tomatoes and onion with homemade pesto dressing on the side.
More about Vitali's Nosh - 3630 Phillips Parkway
Item pic

 

Toma Mojo Grill Richfield - 1700 East 66th Street

1700 East 66th Street, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Tomato Salad$2.79
Cucumbers and tomatoes with parsley, mint and lemon.
More about Toma Mojo Grill Richfield - 1700 East 66th Street
e7d643ec-8e29-4b21-be9f-c90ca50bb0bf image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED GREEN TOMATO SALAD.$17.00
house buttermilk ranch, sweet herbs, watercress, apple cider vinegar, guajillo
More about Colita
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$11.00
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$5.50
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$5.50
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$11.00
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Bean Burritos

Gumbo

Tikka Masala

Pad Thai

Antipasto Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Oreo Shakes

Chow Fun

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston