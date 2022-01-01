Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$6.50
House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
McCoy's Public House image

 

McCoy's Public House

3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Tomato Soup$8.00
roasted tomato, shaved garlic, whipped pecorino cream
More about McCoy's Public House
Tomato Soup image

 

Kieran’s Irish Pub

85 6th Street North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
More about Kieran’s Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Tomato Soup$13.75
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday 5-10 Scratch made Soup - Creamy Tomato (cup)$2.95
Steve's scratch made daily soups are something to rave about!! Today's selection is a fabulous "Creamy Tomato"
More about MCAD Cafe
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup$5.00
touch of cream and slightly spiced
More about Dancing Ganesha
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pantry Tomato Bread Soup$8.00
Caramelized garlic, parmesan, olio verde and fresh basil (1 pint).
Soup of the Day - Tomato Bread
More about Alma
Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$5.50
Served with grilled cheese croutons. (V)
More about The Buttered Tin
Tomato Soup image

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
More about The Local Irish Pub
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$8.00
Basil oil, grana padano
More about ie & un dito
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup
croutons, basil oil
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup (BOWL)$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 16 oz.
Tomato Basil Soup (CUP)$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 8 oz.
More about Hell's Cafeteria
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup$4.95
touch of cream and slightly spiced
More about Dancing Ganesha 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Hot Chocolate

Yellow Curry

Steak Salad

Popcorn Chicken

Lobsters

Falafel Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston