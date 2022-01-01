Tomato soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tomato soup
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Tomato Soup
|$6.50
House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$12.00
McCoy's Public House
3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park
|Tomato Soup
|$8.00
roasted tomato, shaved garlic, whipped pecorino cream
Kieran’s Irish Pub
85 6th Street North, Minneapolis
|Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Tuesday 5-10 Scratch made Soup - Creamy Tomato (cup)
|$2.95
Steve's scratch made daily soups are something to rave about!! Today's selection is a fabulous "Creamy Tomato"
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Tomato Soup
|$5.00
touch of cream and slightly spiced
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Pantry Tomato Bread Soup
|$8.00
Caramelized garlic, parmesan, olio verde and fresh basil (1 pint).
|Soup of the Day - Tomato Bread
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.50
Served with grilled cheese croutons. (V)
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$8.00
Basil oil, grana padano
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup
croutons, basil oil
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Tomato Basil Soup (BOWL)
|$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 16 oz.
|Tomato Basil Soup (CUP)
|$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich. 8 oz.