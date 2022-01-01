Tortas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortas
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Torta - Chicken or Veggie
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickled onion, black bean salsa, and chipotle mayo are served on a baguette. Your choice of crispy chicken or mushroom(vegetarian)
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|TORTA GIANDUJA
|$11.00
V | Chocolate and hazelnut layered mousse cake, sea salt.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Torta huevos con chorizo
|$5.75
|Torta Cubana
|$13.50
Our Large Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat. Toppings include; beans,
lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, mexican sausage, ham, sliced queso fresco, and a fried egg.
|Torta Milanesa
|$11.50
Mexican sandwich with a thin breaded chicken breast. Toppings include: refried beans, lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced queso fresco, avocado and mayo.
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Torta Sorta
|$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).