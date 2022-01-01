Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta - Chicken or Veggie$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickled onion, black bean salsa, and chipotle mayo are served on a baguette. Your choice of crispy chicken or mushroom(vegetarian)
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA GIANDUJA$11.00
V | Chocolate and hazelnut layered mousse cake, sea salt.
More about Terzo
Item pic

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta huevos con chorizo$5.75
Torta Cubana$13.50
Our Large Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat. Toppings include; beans,
lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, mexican sausage, ham, sliced queso fresco, and a fried egg.
Torta Milanesa$11.50
Mexican sandwich with a thin breaded chicken breast. Toppings include: refried beans, lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced queso fresco, avocado and mayo.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Torta Sorta image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Sorta$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about Alma
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Torta Special$11.99
Telara bread Sandwich filled with cheese, avocado, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayo.Your choice of beef or chicken milanesa. Served with fries.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill

