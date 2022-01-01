Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Tortellini | Frozen$12.00
Frozen | 1 pound meat tortellini.
Tri-Color Cheese Tortellini | Frozen$11.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound tri-color cheese tortellini.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Tortellini Entree$10.98
Cheese tortellini with signature Alfredo sauce and Italian seasonings.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Foie Gras Tortellini$22.00
Tortellini filled with foie gras mousse is served with a currant balsamic butter jus. Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and a sherry gastrique. 6 per order.
More about Bar La Grassa
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Tortellini Quattro Formaggio$13.99
Tri colored cheese filled noodles tossed in a creamy Parmesan gorgonzola, cheddar and mozzarella sauce.
Tortellini Pugliesi$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
Family Tortellini Sausage$55.00
Family size of our cheese filled noodles with Italian sausage, made to serve 4.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Tortellini alla Panna (Entree-Size)$20.00
You know it, you love it. Now enjoy it right from your own freezer.
Hand-rolled pasta filled with spinach, lemon & ricotta, served with a creamy white wine sauce, ham & peas
This pack makes an entree for one or an appetizer for two. Includes 6 tortellini, sauce with ham & peas, and instructions for reheating to perfection.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co

