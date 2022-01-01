Tortellini in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortellini
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Meat Tortellini | Frozen
|$12.00
Frozen | 1 pound meat tortellini.
|Tri-Color Cheese Tortellini | Frozen
|$11.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound tri-color cheese tortellini.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Cheese Tortellini Entree
|$10.98
Cheese tortellini with signature Alfredo sauce and Italian seasonings.
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Foie Gras Tortellini
|$22.00
Tortellini filled with foie gras mousse is served with a currant balsamic butter jus. Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and a sherry gastrique. 6 per order.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|L- Tortellini Quattro Formaggio
|$13.99
Tri colored cheese filled noodles tossed in a creamy Parmesan gorgonzola, cheddar and mozzarella sauce.
|Tortellini Pugliesi
|$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
|Family Tortellini Sausage
|$55.00
Family size of our cheese filled noodles with Italian sausage, made to serve 4.
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Frozen Tortellini alla Panna (Entree-Size)
|$20.00
You know it, you love it. Now enjoy it right from your own freezer.
Hand-rolled pasta filled with spinach, lemon & ricotta, served with a creamy white wine sauce, ham & peas
This pack makes an entree for one or an appetizer for two. Includes 6 tortellini, sauce with ham & peas, and instructions for reheating to perfection.