Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
tuna salad quart$29.95
fancy schmancy tuna salad box lunch$14.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
tuna salad 1/2 pint$9.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA POKE SALAD$17.00
More about The Loop - MPLS
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Salad$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about Longfellow Grill
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$9.89
Organic greens with Albacore Tuna salad, new potatoes, seasonal vegetables, olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.99
Ahi Tuna Seared Rare and Coated in Sesame Seeds with Napa Cabbage, Red Peppers, and Crispy Fried Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.
More about Fireside Foundry
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Salad$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about Edina Grill
Mr. Paul's Supper Club image

 

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

3917 B Market Street, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Po'Boy$13.00
Duke's Mayo, cucumber, dill, everything bagel seasoning
More about Mr. Paul's Supper Club
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Tuna Salad$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about The Freehouse
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Salad$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about The Lowry

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Wonton Soup

Gnocchi

Tofu Salad

Naan

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Basket

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston