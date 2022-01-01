Tuna salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|tuna salad quart
|$29.95
|fancy schmancy tuna salad box lunch
|$14.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
|tuna salad 1/2 pint
|$9.95
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$9.89
Organic greens with Albacore Tuna salad, new potatoes, seasonal vegetables, olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Fireside Foundry
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$16.99
Ahi Tuna Seared Rare and Coated in Sesame Seeds with Napa Cabbage, Red Peppers, and Crispy Fried Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi
More about Mr. Paul's Supper Club
Mr. Paul's Supper Club
3917 B Market Street, Edina
|Tuna Salad Po'Boy
|$13.00
Duke's Mayo, cucumber, dill, everything bagel seasoning
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$18.95
sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi