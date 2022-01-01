Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Turkey Burger image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Turkey Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Turkey Burger image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$10.95
turkey burger patty on a bun served with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Turkey Burger image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
More about Red Cow
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Turkey Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Richfield
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger- Contains Peanuts & Gluten$14.00
Wild Acres Turkey, Coconut Peanut Sauce, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw on a Butter Bun served with choice of side
More about Heather's
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$12.00
Ferndale Market burger patty topped with goat cheese, grilled apple, toasted walnuts, and honey mustard sauce on a bed of arugula.
More about Sassy Spoon
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Turkey Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$15.00
Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens
Served with natural-cut fries.
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey burger$19.00
White cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, roasted tomatoes, onion, house-made pickles, jalapeno-chive aioli, house made guacamole, house made organic seeded multi-grain bun.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Pack Turkey Burger$40.00
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Turkey Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
Spicy Turkey Burger image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Turkey Burger$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
More about Alma
e5b793cb-2e58-43f4-b19d-9c3588c92bc3 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$17.00
herb aioli, sweet & sour onion jam, shoestring potatoes
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

