Turkey burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey burgers
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Turkey Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$10.95
turkey burger patty on a bun served with fixings and a side
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Double Turkey Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger- Contains Peanuts & Gluten
|$14.00
Wild Acres Turkey, Coconut Peanut Sauce, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw on a Butter Bun served with choice of side
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Ferndale Market burger patty topped with goat cheese, grilled apple, toasted walnuts, and honey mustard sauce on a bed of arugula.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Double Turkey Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens
Served with natural-cut fries.
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Turkey burger
|$19.00
White cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, roasted tomatoes, onion, house-made pickles, jalapeno-chive aioli, house made guacamole, house made organic seeded multi-grain bun.
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|4 Pack Turkey Burger
|$40.00
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Double Turkey Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Spicy Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce