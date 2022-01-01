Turkey clubs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$12.00
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with homemade turkey gravy.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.95
Roasted Turkey,, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Triple stacked with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|TURKEY CLUB
|$15.00
house roasted turkey, avocado pesto, tomato chutney, pecan bacon, lettuce
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Tuesday 5-10 Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
An American Classic!!
Thinly sliced smoked turkey on sour dough or 9grain bread, choice of cheese, toppings, condiments.