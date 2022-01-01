Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$12.00
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with homemade turkey gravy.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$12.95
Roasted Turkey,, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.00
Triple stacked with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB$15.00
house roasted turkey, avocado pesto, tomato chutney, pecan bacon, lettuce
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
More about Heather's
Turkey Sausage Sandwich image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
Turkey Club image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday 5-10 Smoked Turkey Sandwich$6.99
An American Classic!!
Thinly sliced smoked turkey on sour dough or 9grain bread, choice of cheese, toppings, condiments.
More about MCAD Cafe
ff364b1f-edb6-4d04-b07a-ae44ef96dba8 image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, pepper bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on 9-grain bread.
More about The Block Food + Drink

