Turkey wraps in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey wraps
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.95
Roasted Turkey,, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
|$15.00
Sliced turkey, parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado and ranch
dressing
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Turkey Wrap
|$12.00
Turkey, lettuce, swiss, tomato, & dijon mustard on a flour wrap