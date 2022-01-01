Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$12.95
Roasted Turkey,, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$15.00
Sliced turkey, parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado and ranch
dressing
More about The Loop - MPLS
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$12.00
Turkey, lettuce, swiss, tomato, & dijon mustard on a flour wrap
More about Local Roots
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Avocado Wrap$14.00
Sliced turkey, parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado and ranch
dressing
More about The Loop - West End

