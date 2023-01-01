Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dates Cake & Vanilla Ice Cream$12.00
Dates Infused Cake Soaked In Rum Served On Spiced Caramel Sauce With Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington

600 Washington Ave N, Ste B101, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEACH COBBLER W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM$0.00
Classic peach cobbler served warm with vanilla ice cream and toasted almonds
More about Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington
Rosalia image

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
More about Rosalia
Item pic

 

Black Sheep Pizza Nicollet - 2550 Nicollet Ave

2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEACH COBBLER W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM$0.00
Classic peach cobbler served warm with vanilla ice cream and toasted almonds.
More about Black Sheep Pizza Nicollet - 2550 Nicollet Ave

