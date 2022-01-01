Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tindle plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with sweet chili coleslaw and house pickles on a brioche bun
The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
Vegan Egg Biscuit Sandwich$15.00
Vegan eggs, vegan American cheese and sauteed spinach served on a vegan biscuit
Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
Vegan Sandwich$14.00
Paprika mushroom, guac, jalapeño, red onions, spinach, cilantro & cucumbers on sourdough - topped with cilantro lime dressing and served with chips and salsa
