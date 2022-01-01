Vegan sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tindle plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with sweet chili coleslaw and house pickles on a brioche bun
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Vegan Egg Biscuit Sandwich
|$15.00
Vegan eggs, vegan American cheese and sauteed spinach served on a vegan biscuit