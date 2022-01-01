Vegetable soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP
|$7.95
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vegetable Soup
|$4.95
Straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn , and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro