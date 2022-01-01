Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP$7.95
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL Veggie Soup$7.00
More about Local Roots
V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$4.95
Straw mushrooms, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn , and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
More about V Bistro
Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Vegetable Udon Soup$12.95
Sauteed vegetable blend served with udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
More about Yumi Southdale

