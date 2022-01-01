Vermicelli in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vermicelli Salad with Beef
|$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
|Vermicelli Salad with Eggrolls
|$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro with Deep Fried Pork Eggrolls. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce.
|Vermicelli Salad with Chicken
|$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Chicken with white and green onions and minced lemongrass