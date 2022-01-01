Wedge salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve wedge salad
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Iceburg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried-onion strings, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, 1000 island dressing and bleu cheese dressing.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Wedge Salad
|$7.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Thick-Cut Bacon, Amablu Cheese Crumbles & Choice of Dressing
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Iceburg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried-onion strings, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, 1000 island dressing and bleu cheese dressing.
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
wedge iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, French and Roquefort dressing