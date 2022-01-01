Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.95
Iceburg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried-onion strings, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, 1000 island dressing and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Blue Door Pub
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$7.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Thick-Cut Bacon, Amablu Cheese Crumbles & Choice of Dressing
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.95
Iceburg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried-onion strings, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, 1000 island dressing and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Blue Door Pub
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$9.00
wedge iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, French and Roquefort dressing
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nouvelle "Wedge" Salad$13.00
grilled gem lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, tomato reduction, ranch dressing, herbs, blue cheese crumbles
Gluten-free
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Cappuccino

Boneless Wings

Cheeseburgers

Cashew Chicken

Brulee

Fish And Chips

Fajita Salad

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston