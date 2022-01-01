Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$13.45
Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.
Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
More about Pho Mai
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$4.95
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Wonton Soup Large$9.90
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
More about V Bistro
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
51. Wonton Soup$6.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Soup$6.75
Wontons stuffed with ground chicken, onion, cilantro and cabbage in a chicken broth. CANNOT be made GF or V.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$5.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$9.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$9.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons & napa in chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$4.25
Cup / Pint
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

