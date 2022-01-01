Wonton soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve wonton soup
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Wonton Soup
|$13.45
Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.
|Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork
|$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
|Wonton Soup Large
|$9.90
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|51. Wonton Soup
|$6.50
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Wonton Soup
|$6.75
Wontons stuffed with ground chicken, onion, cilantro and cabbage in a chicken broth. CANNOT be made GF or V.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#14 Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons & napa in chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro.